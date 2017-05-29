Why Mitzi Wyrick Chose to Help This Organization

|Mitzi Wyrick assists with funding for Dreams with Wings. Photo by Patti Hartog
Mitzi is acting chair of the board of directors at Dreams with Wings, a nonprofit that supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mitzi’s own involvement sprouted from an evening spent with one of the founding members. “She has a daughter in the program, and she spoke of her involvement and how it made a huge impact in their lives.”
|A collection of artwork created by the clients.
Their most recent event, The Dreamer’s Ball, just passed, but their golf scramble and Jack-o-Lantern Stroll in the fall permit ample opportunity to mark the Dreams with Wings organization on your calendar. For 10 years, Mitzi has had the privilege to witness the strides in both the individuals involved and the organization as a whole. “If you want to get involved, contact the Executive Director Jenifer Frommeyer. Her son is in the program that was created out of the desire to know there was some place their (the founding members) children could go and be supported. Listening to them tell their story about what their children have accomplished and that they have a good life is worth the time.”
|This painting, created by a client, won an award at the 2006 Kentucky State Fair in
an all-inclusive category for painters.
