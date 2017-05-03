Who Will Win the Boat Race?

It is tonight at the river — so head down to cheer on the Belle of Louisville.
All these Kentucky Derby Festival events are so much fun — check here for more that is happening this week.
Many of these events happen because people like Donna Salas have volunteered their time — and in her case also got her daughter involved.
Donna, a vice president at Citibank, started getting her daughter involved when Lorri was a freshman in high school — about 20 years ago. Donna started three years before that as a Pegasus Parade host. “Our joke is that Mom ‘VolunTOLD’ me I was going to be helping her with the Pegasus Parade,” says Lorri Roberts.
Donna starts the Derby Festival season with the Thunder Over Louisville bridge crew: “For this I am basically working on the Second Street Bridge all day providing transportation to anyone needing to get from the Louisville side to the Indiana side.”
At BalloonFest she helps coordinate food for the pilots and crews and she works with the Pegasus Parade as the production chair. Lorri joins her as the associate production chair. “We oversee all of the units you see on Parade Day.” says Lorri, whose job is event and volunteer coordinator at Brightside, Inc.
Photo by Melissa Donald
