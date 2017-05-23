What We Love About Her {Mom} Style

She delivers the evening news with sophistication and style via the air waves of NBC affiliate, Wave 3. What you don’t see is that this Louisville mom of 8-year-old twin boys, Colt and Cade, and wife of Kendall Cogan, has mastered delivering the perfect look when she’s off the air, as well. A look we’re calling “mom” style. Shannon Cogan says that her kids know she has these two different looks — “TV mom” and “home mom.”
Her Style:
“Be comfortable, but still be you.” Shannon’s favorite ensemble has a chic, everyday feel and usually includes a pair of Hudson jeans — because of their stretch fabric and lasting wear — and a denim or crisp, white, collared shirt, accessorized with simple hoop earrings and a special “Love” necklace she received from friend Jill Baffert, wife of hall of fame horse trainer Bill Baffert. Due to her petite 5’4” frame, Shannon says she wears heels every day, unless it’s summertime, when you’ll find her in flip-flops. However, to maintain comfort while running around town doing the mom thing, she usually chooses a Donald Pliner or Stuart Weitzman wedge. As for her handbag, she takes her cue from son Colt and carries his pick for her — a purple cross-body bag filled with only the basics.
Shannon seamlessly transitions from off-air to on-air with the addition of a pair of lashes, a bit more makeup on top of her favorite mineral-based BB cream foundation from Jane Iredale, and the use of a flat iron to smooth her everyday hairstyle.
|Shannon has a few products she uses to help her get ready for work quickly. Photos by Miranda Popp
In order to maintain her flawless complexion while working late hours each night, Shannon has two skin treatments she uses: a MicroStimulation Facial Tool from GloPRO every other night and any beauty counter facial mask on the opposite nights.
Tip: By using Kérastase shampoo — a splurge that’s well worth it’s price of $38 a bottle and available at Nordstrom Rack — Shannon has to only wash her hair twice a week, a huge timesaver for this busy mom.
