Monday, May 1, 2017

What to Wear to WineFest




Head to the Belvedere to join Today’s Woman in sampling Kentucky and Indiana wines today or tomorrow. Buy tickets here.

We even have some ideas on what to wear:

Dress available at Chartreuse Boutique, 1301 Herr Ln, Westport Village, 502.409.7082, $65; Handbag available at Chartreuse Boutique, $47; Necklace available at Apricot Lane Boutique, 1301 Herr Ln, Westport Village, 502.708.2822, $35; Shoes available at Apricot Lane, $105.
Denim available at Chartreuse Boutique, $77; Blouse available at Chartreuse Boutique, $35; Shoes available at Apricot Lane Boutique,  $105; Necklace available at Chartreuse Boutique, $19.




