What To Do This Weekend

Check out some recommendations below:
- Follow the music to Big 4 Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana, for Abbey Road On The River. It's a beautiful backdrop to enjoy and celebrate Beatles music and offers lots of eateries and shops that are within walking distance of the concerts.
- Saturday visit the Fleur de Flea, a large Vintage And Antique Urban Market with over 150 vendors resembling an outdoor European market at Waterfront Park. There will be food trucks, live music, cold beverages and more.
- The 2017 Summer Reading Program at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library kicks into gear. Children, teens, and adults are welcome to join and read books to earn prizes.
- Celebrate the opening of the center's pools and Israeli Independence Day at the Free Family Festival & Yom Ha'atzmaut Celebration at the Jewish Community Center of Louisville. There will be pool games, arts and crafts, music, Israeli folk dancing lessons, family story walks, Israeli-inspired food, a bouncy house and more. Guest pass fees for the pool will be waived during the festival.
- Live reggae bands, authentic Jamaican food, craft vendor market, kids entertainment, and more will be found at the Kentucky Reggae Festival. Surround yourself with the sound of steel drums and the savory smell of Caribbean-inspired foods at Louisville Water Tower Park.
- Thousands of participants will flock to Waterfront Park to enjoy a morning full of fun at the Subway Fresh Fit Hike Bike & Paddle. Bring the entire family for this free, healthy hometown event. Various fitness demonstrations start the day including yoga, tai chi, zumba, pickleball and more. Also, take your pick from a 5k hike, 9.5-mile bike ride or a paddle on the Ohio River. This event is not a race. It is open to participants of all levels.
- Park paleontologist Alan Goldstein will bring out some rarely-seen fossils from the park’s collections ranging from 700 million to 10-thousand years ago at Saturday's Ask the Paleontologist: A peek at the collections at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center. Learn about the diversity of life preserved in Earth’s fossil record. It’s a great opportunity to ask the paleontologist questions and bring rocks you want identified.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!