What To Do This Weekend

Check out the details in our list below:
- Heart disease and stroke are the greatest health threats women face — they are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of women over age 20. On Friday, more than 900 women and men, decked out in red, will attend the 14th Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Tickets to the luncheon include networking, heart health expo, breakout session, a heart-healthy lunch and more. Today's Woman magazine is a proud media sponsor of this event.
- Experience hundreds of graceful native butterflies flying freely and sipping nectar from colorful flowers at the Louisville Zoo's Butterflies n’ Blooms Butterfly Exhibit, opening Saturday. A visit to the new 1000 sq. ft. outdoor flight house is free with zoo admission.
- At the Early 19th Century Small Farm Distillery Exhibit Grand Opening at Locust Grove, experience the new hands-on exhibit for the first time and learn about the role of whiskey and brandy production in the early 19th century farm economy in the days before Bourbon. Visitors will get to see our full-scale recreation of an early 19th century small farm distillery up close.
- Check out all that our area has to offer at the 2017 Buy Local Fair, Sunday at Louisville Water Tower Park. Local businesses, artists, craftspeople, farmers and more will present their goods and services, all in one place. There will be local food, beer, bourbon, brandy, and wine, plus live entertainment, kids activities, and more.
- The historic Toonerville neighborhood of Old Louisville will be brimming with vendors, artists, music, food trucks, classic cars, street performers, Kidszone, bourbon slushies, and more at the Old Louisville Springfest.
- Walk for an important cause this weekend. The Floyd Memorial Foundation is hosting the 5K Stop Addiction Walk to raise awareness about addiction and funds for treatment initiatives, Walk MS: Louisville will be at Louisville Water Tower Park, and the American Cancer Society's 2017 Clark County, Indiana Relay For Life will take place at Big 4 Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
- May the Force be with you on Saturday as the Louisville Bats host Star Wars Night. Dress as your favorite character and be part of the Star Wars invasion at Louisville Slugger Field, which will include themed sights and sounds, character appearances, photo opportunities, special giveaways, and more.
- The fascinating life of one of pop music’s greatest performers and songwriters takes center stage in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, showing now through Sunday as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville series at The Kentucky Center.
- Check out the DJ/producer duo The Chainsmokers Saturday at KFC Yum! Center.
Coming Up:
Mumford & SonsTuesday at KFC Yum! Center
