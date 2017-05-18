What To Do This Weekend











May the Force be with you on Saturday as the Louisville Bats host Star Wars Night. Dress as your favorite character and be part of the Star Wars invasion at Louisville Slugger Field, which will include themed sights and sounds, character appearances, photo opportunities, special giveaways, and more.





The fascinating life of one of pop music’s greatest performers and songwriters takes center stage in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, showing now through Sunday as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville series at The Kentucky Center.





Check out the DJ/producer duo The Chainsmokers Saturday at KFC Yum! Center.



Mumford & SonsTuesday at KFC Yum! Center







Flutter with the butterflies, unite for a good cause, learn some distillery history, and celebrate your love for all things local! That's just a sampling of the fun you can have this weekend in Kentuckiana.Check out the details in our list below: