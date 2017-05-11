What To Do This Weekend

|Mothers receive free admission to the Louisville Zoo on Sunday.
It's time to celebrate Mom! This weekend in Kentuckiana offers many wonderful opportunities to show Moms some appreciation. From brunches to ball games, we've got you covered.
Check out our selections below for Mother's Day and lots of other activities to bring fun to everyone's weekend!
- Celebrate Mother’s Day with free Louisville Zoo admission for moms courtesy of McDonald’s Restaurants of Kentuckiana. Enjoy Zoo keeper talks featuring our animal moms and participate in a fun scavenger hunt. The first 500 Moms receive a free goody bag.
Check out this list for some additional events to celebrate Mom:
Mimosas with Mom — Pinot's Palette
Mother's Day Lunch and Dinner Cruises — Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
Mother's Day 5K & 1 Mile Run/Walk to support Gilda's Club Louisville
Mama's Day Brunch — Hopcat
Mother’s Day Brunch— Belle of Louisville
Sister Act at Derby Dinner Playhouse
|Place your bid for this full-size beauty at the Taste of Jeffersonville silent auction.
- Today (Thursday), take the family to sample tasty specialty foods from local restaurants and caterers at the annual Taste Of Jeffersonville at Kye's I and II. There will also be a silent auction. Profits are used for city revitalization efforts.
- The Arts Council of Southern Indiana presents The Art of Education exhibit, a collection of multi-media work by area art educators, including teachers from Jeffersonville, New Albany, and Our Lady of Providence high schools. The exhibit opens Friday with a free reception open to the public.
- Buy plants, flowers, herbs, and perennials, visit exhibitors, and meet an alpaca or two at the three-day 22nd annual Gardeners’ Fair & Silent Auction at Locust Grove. All proceeds support Locust Grove’s educational and preservation programs.
- The first installment of CycLOUvia of 2017 is returning to Three Points – Germantown, Schnitzelburg and Shelby Park – on Saturday. CycLOUvia is your opportunity to experience Louisville as you never have before, by walking, cycling, skateboarding, or dancing in the street. Pop-up shops, vendors, public space, art, and programming will also be present.
- You, your friends, your kids, and anyone who comes along to the Louisville Free Public Library's 6th annual How-To Festival can learn over 100 things in 5 hours, ranging from how to make Turkish coffee to how to make a balloon animal to how to embroider, and it's all for free.
|Ink drawing by Yoko Molotov
- Opening Friday with a reception at the Carnegie Center, Pulp Art: Out of the Gutter and On the Walls explores the enduring influence of comics and cartoons, an art form created for the masses. (Also, May 27, one of the featured artists will present a workshop for young artists. Anime to Automatism: A Drawing Workshop with Yoko Molotov will be for children ages 12-18 and will be limited to 15 students. Pre-registration is required.)
- If "May the Fourth" came and went and you didn't carve out enough time to celebrate all things Star Wars, you can brush up on your battle skills this Saturday at a family lightsaber class at St. Matthews Martial Arts. This class is great for kids, teens, or adults.
Coming Up:
• May 16: Red Hot Chili Peppers at KFC Yum! Center
• May 20: Floyd Memorial Foundation 5K Stop Addiction Walk
