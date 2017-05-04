What To Do This Weekend — Derby Edition

And they're off!
This weekend the spotlight shines on Louisville! Spend your Saturday under the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs, sipping mint juleps, selecting your horses, dressing to the nines, and showing off a beautiful hat while you take in the Kentucky Derby, the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports." Leading up to Saturday are great activities that you won't want to miss, and below are also some Sunday events that will be ready to help you keep the fun going.
Check out all of our weekend picks below:
This weekend the spotlight shines on Louisville! Spend your Saturday under the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs, sipping mint juleps, selecting your horses, dressing to the nines, and showing off a beautiful hat while you take in the Kentucky Derby, the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports." Leading up to Saturday are great activities that you won't want to miss, and below are also some Sunday events that will be ready to help you keep the fun going.
Check out all of our weekend picks below:
- The 2017 Pegasus Parade will march down Broadway this evening (Thursday) with the theme “Louisville on the Move.” This family-friendly annual event includes some of the nation’s finest marching bands and equestrian units, inflatable characters, and floats. Also, don't forget Celebrity Day at the Downs and concerts by Jimmy Eat World and Gryffin.
|Actor Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee
- Also tonight (Thursday), actor Paul Sorvino, best known for his role in the movie Goodfellas, and his wife Dee Dee will sign copies of their new cookbook Pinot, Pasta and Parties at River House Restaurant & Raw Bar. The Sorvinos will host a Q&A session and take photos with fans. There is no cost to attend.
|Matt and Katherine Mitchell celebrate at Thurby. Photo by Melissa Donald
- Enjoy the things that Kentucky is famous for — great horse racing, bourbon, and music — with the Louisville crowd at Thurby. Entertainment will include musical performers throughout the track and DJ Sam Sneed on the Plaza Stage. The World's Largest Mint Juelp is back, and new this year, Old Forester introduces the Julep Shuffle. Due to increasing popularity, new areas have been opened for Thurby.
- Those who are one with the Force will remember that Thursday is also Star Wars Day, and the City of New Albany is hosting a free May the Fourth event at Silver Street Park, which will include games, a light saber demonstration, and costume contests for children and adults. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
- Don't forget to wear your pink to the Longines Kentucky Oaks on Friday. Included will be the Survivors Parade — a march of breast and ovarian cancer survivors — a ladies Fashion contest, and of course the races.
- Comic book aficionados will want to head to the Nerdy Planet Saturday for national Free Comic Book Day. Pick up your free comics and enjoy a day with cosplayers, special guest artists, flash sales, giveaways, and more.
- Keep the party going Sunday at the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Fourth Street Live! Enjoy the Mariachis, balloons, face-painting, piñatas and dance performances.
- Listen to the voices of international music sensation Celtic Woman as they present Voices of Angels, Sunday at the Louisville Palace, featuring many songs from the forthcoming Voices of Angels album. The concert features all new stage designs, wardrobes, choreography and arrangements of timeless Irish traditional and contemporary standards.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!