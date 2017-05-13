The Perfect Pitch-In Dish for the Summer

Crab Deviled Eggs

While we certainly can’t take credit for their invention, deviled eggs are a Southern tradition that go way back in our history. Classic deviled eggs are made with mayonnaise, mustard, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, and a sprinkle of paprika. The recipe below still has a mayonnaise base but with a hint of mustard powder and a bit of Old Bay seasoning to complement the main ingredient — deliciously sweet and salty crab. Lump crabmeat is always best, but a blend would work just fine. (Just promise you won’t go the imitation route for this recipe.) If you have a brunch, BBQ, or church potluck coming up, this seaside twist on deviled eggs will be a huge hit on the buffet table.24 Deviled Eggs12 eggs1 lemon, zested3 tbsp finely chopped tarragon3 tbsp finely chopped parsley3 garlic cloves, finely minced1/2 cup good quality mayonnaise8 ounces lump crab meat1/2 tsp Old Bay seasoning1/2 tsp mustard powdersea salt and black pepper, to tastePlace the eggs in a pot of salted water, and bring to a boil. Turn off heat, and allow the eggs to sit for 7-8 minutes.While the eggs are cooking, prepare the filling and tarragon gremolata.For the gremolata, combine lemon zest, chopped tarragon, chopped parsley, and garlic in a small bowl. Set aside.Remove the eggs from the stove, pour out the hot water, and immediately submerge in an ice bath.Peel and half the eggs lengthwise.Remove the egg yolks and mash only half of them with the mayo. Discard or snack on the rest. Add the crabmeat to the yolk and mayonnaise mix and season with Old Bay seasoning and mustard powder.Taste and add salt and pepper if needed.Spoon the mix into the egg halves, and top each with about a 1/2 tsp gremolata.Serve chilled.