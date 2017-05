Pink is More than a Color On Oaks Day

Sidney Cobb is wearing a hat by Christine A. Moore Millinery, $730. Photos by Melissa Donald

Sidney Cobb is wearing a hat by Headcandi Millinery, $212.

Jordan Mannel is wearing a fascinator by Headcandi Millinery, $238.

When you wear pink on Oaks Day, you are changing lives.Include some pink in your outfit and show your support for women with breast and ovarian cancer who’ll be marching in the Survivors Parade at Churchill Downs for the Pink Out event during Oaks Day. Your participation in the Pink Out will help raise funds for research and increase awareness about the importance of fighting cancer. Find out more details about the event here