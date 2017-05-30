Lunch Plus One: Quaint Dining + Shopping

Pan-Seared Salmon Salad with mixed greens, fresh mangoes, served with a creamy mango vinaigrette.

Outdoor patio space with beautiful flower boxes lining the top of the fenced area.

Cheddar Box Too interior dining space.

Pancakes with strawberries and blueberries (extra cost), served with buttered pure Vermont maple syrup.

The Kentucky Hot Brown Benedict: poached eggs, turkey, smoked bacon atop an English muffin with cheddar-mornay sauce.

When I visited, this was the dessert of the day: strawberry cake

Save room for cake; the only dessert item available on the menu, which changes daily. Some of Cheddar Box’s frequent cakes include Italian cream, strawberry, coconut (which they sell out of often), and two different types of chocolate cake.









The Plus One

An indoor furniture setting displaying wall art, pillows, faux plants, lamps and other decorative items.

Another indoor furniture setting featuring a Sarreid table with a variety of tablewares.

The popular Brown Jordan collection "Arbre,"which includes the couch, chair and coffee table.

Outdoor setting with faux boxwood in the background. Table top displays faux rosemary and a beautiful outdoor table setting.

A collection of some of Digs realistic faux plants in decorative containers.

The Lunch Plus One adventure is an easy outing to enjoy with a friend or visiting relative. This Lunch Plus One will give you an appreciation for good food and nature.109 Chenoweth LaneLouisville, KY502.896.1133Sunday-Saturday 7:30am-2:30pmAt the entrance of Chenoweth Square Plaza is a charming, cottage-like building that houses the Cheddar Box Too restaurant. The interior dining space is warm and cozy.There are also two small, fenced in patio spaces on the eastern and western sides of the building with lovely flower arrangements that are situated along the top of the fence for privacy and a garden-like ambiance.Check out the two popular Hot Brown items in different variations on both the lunch and breakfast menus. Wine, Bloody Mary, and Mimosa drinks are also available.3905 Chenoweth SquareLouisville, KY502.893.3447Monday-Saturday: 10am-5pm; Sunday: 12pm-4pmabout 20 yardsAfter lunch walk over to Digs, just a few yards from the Cheddar Box Too. Once inside, you’ll find an array of indoor and outdoor furniture beautifully staged to draw your attention and display complementary accessories.You’ll also find items like pillows, lamps, outdoor tablewares, wall art, and some of the most beautiful and realistic faux plants I have seen. If you are looking for a unique hostess or special occasion gift, this a great place! Specialty soaps, candles, cards and card sets, napkins, etc. Digs is one of my favorite places to shop and get inspired.