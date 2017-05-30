Lunch Plus One: Quaint Dining + Shopping

|Pan-Seared Salmon Salad with mixed greens, fresh mangoes, served with a creamy mango vinaigrette.
The Lunch Plus One adventure is an easy outing to enjoy with a friend or visiting relative. This Lunch Plus One will give you an appreciation for good food and nature.
The Lunch
Cheddar Box Too
109 Chenoweth Lane
Louisville, KY
502.896.1133
Hours: Sunday-Saturday 7:30am-2:30pm
At the entrance of Chenoweth Square Plaza is a charming, cottage-like building that houses the Cheddar Box Too restaurant. The interior dining space is warm and cozy.
|Outdoor patio space with beautiful flower boxes lining the top of the fenced area.
|Cheddar Box Too interior dining space.
|Pancakes with strawberries and blueberries (extra cost), served with buttered pure Vermont maple syrup.
|The Kentucky Hot Brown Benedict: poached eggs, turkey, smoked bacon atop an English muffin with cheddar-mornay sauce.
Check out the two popular Hot Brown items in different variations on both the lunch and breakfast menus. Wine, Bloody Mary, and Mimosa drinks are also available.
|When I visited, this was the dessert of the day: strawberry cake
The Plus OneDigs
3905 Chenoweth Square
Louisville, KY
502.893.3447
Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10am-5pm; Sunday: 12pm-4pm
Distance from Cheddar Box Too: about 20 yards
|An indoor furniture setting displaying wall art, pillows, faux plants, lamps and other decorative items.
After lunch walk over to Digs, just a few yards from the Cheddar Box Too. Once inside, you’ll find an array of indoor and outdoor furniture beautifully staged to draw your attention and display complementary accessories.
|Another indoor furniture setting featuring a Sarreid table with a variety of tablewares.
|The popular Brown Jordan collection "Arbre,"which includes the couch, chair and coffee table.
|Outdoor setting with faux boxwood in the background. Table top displays faux rosemary and a beautiful outdoor table setting.
You’ll also find items like pillows, lamps, outdoor tablewares, wall art, and some of the most beautiful and realistic faux plants I have seen. If you are looking for a unique hostess or special occasion gift, this a great place! Specialty soaps, candles, cards and card sets, napkins, etc. Digs is one of my favorite places to shop and get inspired.
|A collection of some of Digs realistic faux plants in decorative containers.
