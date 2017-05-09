It’s Chaotic Before Heather Singleton Goes

Heather Singleton, 36, describes her mornings as “a bit chaotic” with two little ones at home.
“Once I finally coerce the 3-year-old into taking that one last bite, or putting on that one last shoe, we are off to school,” she says. When her 3-year-old and her 9-month-old are hugged, kissed, and dropped off at their respective destinations, Heather heads to one of her favorite stops of the day — Starbucks.
“My mornings would not be complete without a grande nonfat caramel macchiato – with an extra shot of Espresso if the littlest didn’t sleep well the night before,” she says with a laugh.
After grabbing her morning caffeine fix, Heather goes into work for what she describes as an undoubtedly jam-packed day, but “I wouldn’t have it any other way!”
Heather is the director of events and community initiatives for the foundation office at Norton Healthcare. Through fundraisers, events, and other projects, her team raises just over $3 million annually for the foundation. “I also manage existing relationships with many of our event sponsors and develop new relationships with community partners on special projects and initiatives that will benefit both parties and keep our mission out in front of the community,” she says. “I absolutely love my job and am so fortunate to work with such a talented team and a great, caring organization.”
Fashion piece she loves:
On most days, Heather dons her favorite pair of Nine West booties. “I typically pair them with tights and a pencil skirt during the week, but I love that I can also rock them with jeans or leggings on the weekends!”
|Photos by Sunni Wigginton
Beauty product she adores:
Especially for the winter months, Heather praises her favorite bronzer, Physicians Formula Bronze Booster, for giving her skin that extra glow.
Latest purchase she’s praising:
Heather likes her iPhone 7 Plus. “The camera on it is absolutely amazing. I love that I can snap hundreds of high-quality pictures of my little ones at home.”
