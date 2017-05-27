Give Someone Way to Go Woman Status

Anne Shadle, co-owner of the Mayan Cafe, was one of our 2016 Way to Go Woman winners.
Photo by Melissa Donald
Do you know a woman under 40 who is making amazing changes in her community or exemplifies self-improvement? Shine the spotlight on her by nominating her for our Way to Go Woman Award in one of five categories. The winners will be featured in the September issue of Today’s Woman. Click here to nominate her by June 30.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!