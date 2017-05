Give Someone Way to Go Woman Status

Anne Shadle, co-owner of the Mayan Cafe, was one of our 2016 Way to Go Woman winners.

Photo by Melissa Donald

Do you know a woman under 40 who is making amazing changes in her community or exemplifies self-improvement? Shine the spotlight on her by nominating her for our Way to Go Woman Award in one of five categories. The winners will be featured in the September issue ofClick here to nominate her by June 30.