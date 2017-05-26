Friday, May 26, 2017
Give Mentors a Hand Clap
You can pass on some of her best advice to someone else at the Leadership Louisville 100 Wise Women event on June 28 which will focus on the value of mentor relationships. The event enables women leaders from various industries to come together and share ideas that will help them progress in their professions. If you have a mentor who is a great inspiration in your life, send a short note about her to tiffany@todayspublications.com.
