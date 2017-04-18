Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Would You Wear One of These Derby Hats?



Kentucky Derby Festival Queen Natalie Brown is wearing: Hat by Dee's Crafts, $149, 502.896.6755





Choosing a classic look for Derby always works, but if you want to try something different, don't be afraid to push your style to the edge with one of these hats.


Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Sydney Cobb is wearing: Hat by Gloriela Designs, $239, 502.510.6052
Amber Schnobrich is wearing: Hat by Glitz by Gin, 502.244.1018
Sydney Cobb is wearing: Hat by Jen's Derby Hats & Accessories, 502.291.3174





