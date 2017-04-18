Would You Wear One of These Derby Hats?

|Kentucky Derby Festival Queen Natalie Brown is wearing: Hat by Dee's Crafts, $149, 502.896.6755
Choosing a classic look for Derby always works, but if you want to try something different, don't be afraid to push your style to the edge with one of these hats.
|Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Sydney Cobb is wearing: Hat by Gloriela Designs, $239, 502.510.6052
|Amber Schnobrich is wearing: Hat by Glitz by Gin, 502.244.1018
|Sydney Cobb is wearing: Hat by Jen's Derby Hats & Accessories, 502.291.3174
