Wednesday, April 19, 2017

'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!


Click on the giveaways below and enter to win!




Enter here to win a Lash Lift with Eyelash Tint and Eyebrow Wax from Salzman Cosmetic Surgery and Spa. Add volume to your lashes with little maintenance required, and have your lashes tinted in a quick 25-30 minutes. Top off these cosmetic treats with an eyebrow wax to help shape and define your face.
Come experience a night of Southern grace, glamour, charm, and hospitality at its finest during the sixth annual Unbridled Eve Derby Gala on May 5. Enter here to win two tickets to the Unbridled Eve Dance Party (10pm-2am) with the always crowd-pleasing Louisville Crashers and DJ Second Nature.


See Official Rules for details.


at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...