'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Enter here to win a Lash Lift with Eyelash Tint and Eyebrow Wax from Salzman Cosmetic Surgery and Spa. Add volume to your lashes with little maintenance required, and have your lashes tinted in a quick 25-30 minutes. Top off these cosmetic treats with an eyebrow wax to help shape and define your face.
Enter here to win two tickets to the Unbridled Eve Dance Party (10pm-2am) with the always crowd-pleasing Louisville Crashers and DJ Second Nature.
See Official Rules for details.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!