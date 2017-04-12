'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Enter to win two tickets to join the fun at the Derby Divas event, a special night of shopping, fun, food, and friendship. Proceeds help fund mammograms and other breast health services for underserved women in our community through the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program, which is funded by the Norton Healthcare Foundation. Derby Divas will be held April 20 from 6:30 to 9pm.
Enter to win a Paddock Shops tote bag filled with a variety of gift cards totaling $250 from Paddock Shops’ retailers and restaurants! Here’s how to enter. It’s a little different...
* To qualify to win, you must “like” the Paddock Shops Facebook page before submitting the entry form. You must be 18 years old to enter.
Enter to win a $100 gift card to 4th Street Live from the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentuckiana. Enjoy an evening of shopping, eating, and entertainment in the heart of downtown Louisville.
