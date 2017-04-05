'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

The Kentucky Derby Museum presents the Big Brims & Fancy Trims Annual Hat Sample Sale tomorrow. You can enter to win a white leather horse bit cuff bracelet by taking a photo of yourself in your hat at the event or of just your hat and posting it with the hashtag #BigBrims2017. The photo with the most likes by midnight on April 13 will win the jewelry set! (You can also visit our sign at the event explaining how to enter.)
Day Out With Thomas! Enter today to win 4 tickets to this fun-filled family event in June at the Kentucky Railway Museum.
Festival of American Music II by the Louisville Orchestra on April 28. Teddy Abrams previews an excerpt of his current composition Ali Portrait with special guest, Jecorey “1200” Arthur.
|See Official Rules for details.
