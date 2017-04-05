'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!





Win a Bracelet from Big Brims & Fancy Trims! The Kentucky Derby Museum presents the Big Brims & Fancy Trims Annual Hat Sample Sale tomorrow. You can enter to win a white leather horse bit cuff bracelet by taking a photo of yourself in your hat at the event or of just your hat and posting it with the hashtag #BigBrims2017. The photo with the most likes by midnight on April 13 will win the jewelry set! (You can also visit our sign at the event explaining how to enter.)