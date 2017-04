Who’s Keeping Track of the Marathon Data?

Kay Russell is wearing: Hat by Dee’s, $279, 5045 Shelbyville Road, 502.896.6755; dress, $149 available at Talbot’s 194 N. Hurstbourne Parkway, 502.423.9445; necklace, $42, bracelet, $18 available at Magnolia & Fig 12621 Shelbyville Road, 502.253.4567. Kellen Russell is wearing: Hat by Christine A. Moore Millinery , $730 available at Rodes For Her 4938 Brownsboro Road 502.753.7633; dress, $46, belt, $16, earrings, $16, bracelets $16/ea. available at Magnolia & Fig, 12621 Shelbyville Road 502.253.4567.

Kay Russell started working with the Kentucky Derby Festival 26 years ago, and took her baby girl with her. “I’m what they call a ‘Festival Baby,’” says Kellen Russell, who is graduating from University of Kentucky this spring.Kay, who was named the 2016 Kentucky Derby Festival Volunteer of the Year, has managed many data-heavy parts for the large festival events. “I spend most of my time working with the data that supports the Marathon/Mini-marathon, says Kay, who is Information Technology manager at Humana for her day job. “I review all of the registration information, assign starting corrals, manage runner services at the two-day Runner’s Expo, provide the operations services at the finish line, and work with the electronic timing company at the finish line.”You can volunteer here