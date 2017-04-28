Who’s Keeping Track of the Marathon Data?

|Kay Russell is wearing: Hat by Dee’s, $279, 5045 Shelbyville Road, 502.896.6755; dress, $149 available at Talbot’s 194 N. Hurstbourne Parkway, 502.423.9445; necklace, $42, bracelet, $18 available at Magnolia & Fig 12621 Shelbyville Road, 502.253.4567. Kellen Russell is wearing: Hat by Christine A. Moore Millinery, $730 available at Rodes For Her 4938 Brownsboro Road 502.753.7633; dress, $46, belt, $16, earrings, $16, bracelets $16/ea. available at Magnolia & Fig, 12621 Shelbyville Road 502.253.4567.
Kay Russell started working with the Kentucky Derby Festival 26 years ago, and took her baby girl with her. “I’m what they call a ‘Festival Baby,’” says Kellen Russell, who is graduating from University of Kentucky this spring.
Kay, who was named the 2016 Kentucky Derby Festival Volunteer of the Year, has managed many data-heavy parts for the large festival events. “I spend most of my time working with the data that supports the Marathon/Mini-marathon, says Kay, who is Information Technology manager at Humana for her day job. “I review all of the registration information, assign starting corrals, manage runner services at the two-day Runner’s Expo, provide the operations services at the finish line, and work with the electronic timing company at the finish line.”
You can volunteer here.
Photo by Melissa Donald
