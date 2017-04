What To Do This Weekend

Join the fun at Thursday's Derby Divas event, a special night of shopping, fun, food, and friendship at Rodes For Him and For Her. Proceeds help fund mammograms and other breast health services for underserved women in our community through the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program, which is funded by the Norton Healthcare Foundation. Today's Woman is a supporting sponsor of this event.

Also on Thursday, you can enjoy a fun-filled cocktail evening featuring a silent auction of new, designer, and gently used Derby hats, gift baskets, and other donated services and merchandise at Hats for Hope at Triple Crown Conference Center. Sip the signature pink drink, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, try on hats, take photos with friends, and view photos of cancer survivors as well as some remembered for their courageous fight. Today's Woman is a media sponsor of this event, and proceeds support Kosair Charities.

Are you a Dancing With the Stars fan? Immerse yourself in Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE — Beyond - Live On Tour, Friday at the Louisville Palace.





Enjoy a walking tour with Louisville historian, Steve Wiser, as he journeys through the historic sections of Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum. He will feature the stories of the Satterwhite family, James Guthrie, and many others who shaped the early history of the River City. Check here for information on other upcoming tours at the cemetery.

It's finally here . . . Thunder Over Louisville weekend! As we kick-off the beginning of the Derby season, check below for some additional exciting activities to keep you entertained this weekend — from opportunities to purchase a Derby hat to help a great cause, to enjoying a historic walking tour, to taking your favorite Minecraft fan to see a famous YouTube gamer!