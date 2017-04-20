What To Do This Weekend

It's finally here . . . Thunder Over Louisville weekend! As we kick-off the beginning of the Derby season, check below for some additional exciting activities to keep you entertained this weekend — from opportunities to purchase a Derby hat to help a great cause, to enjoying a historic walking tour, to taking your favorite Minecraft fan to see a famous YouTube gamer!
- Join the fun at Thursday's Derby Divas event, a special night of shopping, fun, food, and friendship at Rodes For Him and For Her. Proceeds help fund mammograms and other breast health services for underserved women in our community through the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program, which is funded by the Norton Healthcare Foundation. Today's Woman is a supporting sponsor of this event.
- Also on Thursday, you can enjoy a fun-filled cocktail evening featuring a silent auction of new, designer, and gently used Derby hats, gift baskets, and other donated services and merchandise at Hats for Hope at Triple Crown Conference Center. Sip the signature pink drink, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, try on hats, take photos with friends, and view photos of cancer survivors as well as some remembered for their courageous fight. Today's Woman is a media sponsor of this event, and proceeds support Kosair Charities.
- Are you a Dancing With the Stars fan? Immerse yourself in Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE — Beyond - Live On Tour, Friday at the Louisville Palace.
- Enjoy a walking tour with Louisville historian, Steve Wiser, as he journeys through the historic sections of Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum. He will feature the stories of the Satterwhite family, James Guthrie, and many others who shaped the early history of the River City. Check here for information on other upcoming tours at the cemetery.
- Celebrate the life of Prince on the anniversary of his death with A Salute to the Music of *Prince* LIVE starring Chase & Ovation at Headliners Music Hall on Friday. For ages 18 and over.
- Attend a Tibetan Freedom Concert featuring Over the Rhine, Ben Sollee, Peter Mulvey, and Nawang Khechog at The Kentucky Center on Sunday. This event is to help raise awareness about the human rights violations and cultural crisis occurring in Tibet. Proceeds support Louisville's Tibetan Buddhist Center, the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion.
- Take the Minecraft fans in your household to see Dan TDM on Tour. Dan, one of the most viewed YouTube creators on the planet, is a household name for young families across the globe. See Dan live in action with his pugs, Dr Trayaurus, Craig the Mailman, and other well-loved friends, for a Diamond Minecart adventure! (Only limited tickets still available; call 502.883.5804 or MindyGoff@livenation.com.)
- Join fellow paddlers Sunday for a Beargrass Canoe Tour, a guided three-hour educational canoe trip on Beargrass Creek and its tributary into the Ohio River.
- Visit with Louisville’s premier wedding vendors at the Whitehall Wedding Show, featuring booths throughout the first floor of the historic mansion, as well as under a tent on the garden terrace. Take part in food tastings from the area's top caterers and cake bakers.
