What To Do This Weekend

So many events packed into one weekend! Hop on over to egg hunts with the kids, see the Easter bunny at the Easter parade, catch some basketball played by talented high school athletes, admire the innovation of a wearable art fashion show, and more:
- Children ages 1-14 can join the search at the Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, held alongside the Annual Plant & Herb Sale Saturday at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing. Activities will also include food vendors, music, games, arts, and crafts.
- Learn about birds of prey at Raptor Day, Saturday at Charlestown State Park. The Hardy Lake Raptor Rehab Center will bring several of its birds for up-close viewing. Activities also include dissecting an owl pellet, learning how to use scopes and binoculars for bird watching, making a pine cone bird feeder, and more.
- Experience the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft in a unique way at KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway, its fifth wearable art runway show. The Saturday show features and supports emerging and established regional artists, costumers, designers, and milliners presenting original couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs. All proceeds directly support Museum Education.
- Hop on over to the Louisville Zoo Saturday for an EGGstravaganza! Meet and greet the Easter Bunny, play games, and visit with the animals. Bring your basket and join the egg hunts for children 11 and under.
- Louisville Free Public Library Saturday presents Gonzofest, a literary and music festival honoring the life, work and legacy of native Louisvillian Hunter S. Thompson, the creator of Gonzo journalism. Entertainment includes spoken word, poetry, music, and art.
- The 25th Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade Saturday brings free candy and a visit from the Easter bunny. Participants include the Shriners, Louisville Bagpipe Band, Turner’s Circus, the Animal House Adoption, the Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, antique cars and trucks, and homemade floats of all kinds.
- Come out to the court for the Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic Saturday at Freedom Hall. Some of the nation’s finest high school basketball talent will take the court in the oldest high school all-star game in the nation — first held in 1973 — known for showcasing players who’ve moved on to stardom at the collegiate and professional levels.
- Be enchanted by Disney On Ice, this weekend at the KFC Yum! Center.
- Drummer and musician Sheila E will be take the Fourth Street Live! stage. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door.
- Kick off the Derby season with Spring Fling, a fun day of games, prizes, music, bouncy house, fire truck, face painting, and more, presented Saturday by Derby City Pediatric Dentistry. You can also enter to win an Ipad Mini. RSVP here.
Coming Up:
Thunder Over Louisville • Saturday, April 22 • Waterfront
If you haven't yet made plans for where you're going to view Thunder Over Louisville, do it now!
