What To Do This Weekend

- Tonight is Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field as our Louisville Bats take on the Columbus Clippers. Kentucky Artist JD Shelburne will also perform a free concert.
- Enjoy an evening of dinner, dancing, and live entertainment by The Sensations Saturday at The Fillies Derby Ball at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.
|"Whose Live Anyway?" cast members Joel Murray, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Greg Proops
- Laugh your way through 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions at Whose Live Anyway? Saturday at the Brown Theatre. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage.
- Get your garden ready for spring with the Louisville Zoo's annual ZooPoopyDoo compost and mulch sales. And while you're there, celebrate National Zoo Lovers Day, meet Clifford the Big Red Dog, and visit the Norton Health Fair.
- The Flea Off Market and Climb Nulu are offering a Free Kids' Climb event at Climb NuLu Sunday for children 11 and under. Also, A Weekend of Love & Resistance — an inclusive, grassroots, community festival featuring over 35 music performances on two indoor stages — will be held at Fresh Start Grower’s Supply nearby.
- Erykah Badu with special guests Common and Bilal will bring their R&B talents to the stage of Broadbent Arena Saturday. And Panic! At The Disco rocks the Yum! Center on Sunday.
- This revival of Alun Jones’ production of The Sleeping Beauty closes the Louisville Ballet's 65th-anniversary season with a spectacular and uplifting celebration of beauty. The show will feature music performed by a live orchestra.
Coming Up:
Give A Day: Mayor's Week of Service • Saturday, April 15-Sunday, April 23
Give A Day of Service will once again be part of the Kentucky Derby Festival schedule of events. The Give A Day service projects will be a week of volunteer activities around the city. Mayor Fischer urges citizens, businesses, and civic groups to join in and volunteer – and for Louisville non-profit groups, schools and churches to identify service projects to participate in.
Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour
Monday, April 10-Wednesday, April 12 • The Kentucky CenterThe international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand in Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour. Drawing on Irish traditions, the show features an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music, and song.
