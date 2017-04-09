Sunday, April 9, 2017

Top It Off with the Right Derby Hat

Sidney Cobb is wearing: Hat by Headcandi the B. Factori 

Choosing a dynamic Derby hat is all about recognizing what works well with your face shape, coloring and outfit. Experiment with different styles, and take your time when searching.


Daphne Woolridge is wearing: Hat by Dee's Craft, $249  Photos by Melissa Donald 

Natalie Brown is wearing: Hat by Abbie's Designer Hats, $145

Kailee Barnes is wearing: Hat by Hats Off by Helen, $175
at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...