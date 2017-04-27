The KROGER FEST-A-VILLE on the Waterfront opens today!

You can find lots of fun, games, a large disco ball, drinks and food everyday until May 5.
|New this year to Fest-a-ville is Coliseum Coffee Works offering a variety of cold coffee drinks, such as, the Chocolate Mint frappe and the Mocha Latte.
|Try Drake’s Thunder Punch featuring Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon, peach puree, blood orange bitters, lemon juice, grenadine, and ginger beer. Served at all bars at the Kentucky Derby Fest-a-ville.
|Indulge in deep-fried candy such as these deep-fried Oreos, Reeces, Snickers, and more.
|Also new this year is a traveling tattoo parlor. Check out Tat-It-Up Tattoos near the main entrance.
Every day’s a party at the Fest-a-Ville
, open daily 11am-11pm, except Sunday 12pm-11pm. You can find concerts, family fun, food, kids’ inflatable playground, midway rides. Happy Hour weekdays 4-6pm, $2 beer. Admission is free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!