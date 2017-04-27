Thursday, April 27, 2017

The KROGER FEST-A-VILLE on the Waterfront opens today!



You can find lots of fun, games, a large disco ball, drinks and food everyday until May 5.

New this year to Fest-a-ville is Coliseum Coffee Works offering a variety of cold coffee drinks, such as, the Chocolate Mint frappe and the Mocha Latte.











Bite into Maurice Williams’ SmoFried Cafe Burger, which won the 6th Annual Derby Burger Challenge sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council.








Try Drake’s Thunder Punch featuring Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon, peach puree, blood orange bitters, lemon juice, grenadine, and ginger beer. Served at all bars at the Kentucky Derby Fest-a-ville.




Indulge in deep-fried candy such as these deep-fried Oreos, Reeces, Snickers, and more.






Also new this year is a traveling tattoo parlor. Check out Tat-It-Up Tattoos near the main entrance.



Every day’s a party at the Fest-a-Ville, open daily 11am-11pm, except Sunday 12pm-11pm. You can find concerts, family fun, food, kids’ inflatable playground, midway rides. Happy Hour weekdays 4-6pm, $2 beer. Admission is free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin.
