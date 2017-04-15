Taste the Derby

By Melissa Donald
|The Trifecta Mint Julep at The Village Anchor. Photo courtesy The Village Anchor.
Since the Derby has officially kicked off with Thunder, it’s time to immerse yourself into the savory world of traditional flavors that put you in the spirit of Derby.
The Trifecta Mint Julep is made with honeysuckle, rose water, lavender infused simple syrup, and Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon. This specialty drink is available during Derby (waiting to hear availability dates). At The Village Anchor
, 11507 Park Road, Anchorage, Kentucky.
|The Hot Brown Pizza with a mornay sauce base and layered with turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese. Available on their seasonal menu starting April 1. At Noosh Nosh, 4816 Brownsboro Center. Photo by Melissa Donald
|The Wilbur Sundae a signature dessert with brown butter praline ice cream, cinnamon pork rinds, candied bacon, topped with a bourbon cherry and maple syrup. This sundae is enough to share. At Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar,
127 W. Main St. Photo by Dan Dry
|The Hot Brown Mac and Cheese is baked with a creamy smoked gouda Mornay sauce and topped with a tomato, turkey, and bacon. At LouVino, 1606 Bardstown Rd, or 11400 Main St. Photo by Josh Meredith
