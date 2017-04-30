Seven Derby Things You Can Do If You Haven’t Made Any Plans Yet

|Carrie Cooke Ketterman
May 1: Go to Fest-a-Ville for a Derby Burger for lunch.
May 2-4: Hit the track in the morning at Dawn at the Downs.
May 2-3: Attend WineFest — Today’s Woman will be there!
May 3: Go watch the Great Steamboat Race at Water Tower Park.
May 4: Thurby — Find the best deal for you.
May 5: Head to the Oaks — buy tickets to the paddock or infield here.
May 6: Make a drink on Derby to watch the race — make a mint julep with a twist.
You can still attend a concert, buy the right hat (here or here), or find a breakfast to attend.
|Thurby: It’s Louisville’s day at the track! Wear something that is all you — be quirky or fun.
Matt and Katherine Mitchell pulled together a perfect look. Photos by Melissa Donald
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!