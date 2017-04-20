Thursday, April 20, 2017
”My passion is not about myself anymore, but about encouraging others to move and enjoy it as much as I do.”
Over the past seven years Sandra Kelly has changed her whole view of herself. And, she keeps finding ways to invite others to join her.
“At first I started with walking 30 minutes every day to lower my high blood pressure,” she says. She next added more time, then when that became boring, she started running intervals. Her running led her to participate in many 5K races, and a mini-marathon and she joined a team. In an effort to cross-train, Sandra started biking with a women’s group. “Anytime I can escape with a long bike ride, I do,” she says. After logging many miles, she finds herself as co-chair of the Dogwood Pedal, a bike ride to be held on April 22 in Orleans, Indiana. The ride offers 10- to 100-mile routes past historic landmarks and Amish scenery. Sign up here.
