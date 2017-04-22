Five Ways to Use the Rainy Thunder Day

If the rain is keeping you away from Thunder, you can still kick off Derby with these ideas:
- Experiment with a Bourbon Cocktail to serve at your Derby party.
- Make a Fascinator for a party or the track.
- Learn how to place a bet.
- Bake a Lily cake or make this Derby appetizer.
