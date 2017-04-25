Find Out Who Got the Dollars: Women 4 Women Puts Money In Other’s Hands

Women 4 Women is giving women in our community a chance for success — and they’ve already made the investment.
Through their 2017 Grant Awards, they have given grants — totaling $120,000 — to 10 local non-profit organizations serving women and girls. This award brings the organization’s giving total to nearly $1.5 million over its 25-year history. “Women 4 Women was founded on a desire to serve women and girls. Since the initial vision of Cissy Mussleman 25 years ago, the mission of Women 4 Women has been to elevate the economic self-sufficiency of women and girls in this community,” says Misty Cruse, executive director for Women 4 Women. Congrats to this year’s grant recipients: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, Louisville Central Community Center, Refuge for Women, Uspiritus, Girls on the Run, Women Influencing Louisville, Doctors and Lawyers for Kids, Prodigal Ministries, Anchal Project and Beaded Treasures Project. Do you think your organization should be on next year’s award list? Check here for their 2018 grant applications in December.
