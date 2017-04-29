Celebrate Derby By Attending a Concert

Photo: Sarah Teeple Swain photographed by Chet White

If you are not going to Opening Night at Churchill Downs tonight, you can head to the Waterfront to hear Hunter Hayes — and several other concerts in the next week.97.5 WAMZ presents Hunter Hayes at Waterfront JamPassport Kentucky Derby Festival GospelFest gospel choir in the WaterfrontKentucky Derby Festival Louisville Youth Orchestra Concert at Iroquois AmphitheatreSidewalk Prophets on the WaterfrontSugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Dee at the WaterfrontDrive-By Truckers with special guest Frederick the Younger at the Waterfront JamJimmy Eat World at the WaterfrontDerby Eve Concert at Waterfront