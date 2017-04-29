Celebrate Derby By Attending a Concert

|Photo: Sarah Teeple Swain photographed by Chet White
If you are not going to Opening Night at Churchill Downs tonight, you can head to the Waterfront to hear Hunter Hayes — and several other concerts in the next week.
APR 29-MAY 5
Free entry with a 2017 Pegasus Pin.
April 29 | 97.5 WAMZ presents Hunter Hayes at Waterfront Jam
April 30 | Passport Kentucky Derby Festival GospelFest gospel choir in the Waterfront
April 30 | Kentucky Derby Festival Louisville Youth Orchestra Concert at Iroquois Amphitheatre
April 30 | Sidewalk Prophets on the Waterfront
May 2 | Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Dee at the Waterfront
May 3 | Drive-By Truckers with special guest Frederick the Younger at the Waterfront Jam
May 4 | Jimmy Eat World at the Waterfront
May 5 | Derby Eve Concert at Waterfront
