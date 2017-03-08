'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Enter here and rock out in style with your fellow fashion aficionados at this year’s Pearls & Pumps – Rock the Runway fashion show (11am-2pm March 18 at the Olmsted) featuring the new spring lines from Louisville area boutiques. Feel like a VIP and jam to classic rock favorites while enjoying a delicious brunch buffet, cocktails, celebratory Survivor Runway Walk, shopping the latest Derby styles, visiting a fun photo booth complete with props, and checking out many raffle items. Proceeds support Women’s Cancer Care at Baptist Health.
Pull off the perfect Derby Day ensemble after exploring the latest styles when you enter to win 4 tickets to the Westport Village Derby Fashion Show — Couture & Cocktails — March 23, 2017, from 5-7pm at Summer Classics, 1321 Herr Lane, Suite 160, in Louisville. Complete runway looks will be presented from Apricot Lane, Chartreuse, Clater Jewelers, Collections, Darling State of Mind, Fresh Boutique, Shirts Ties N Links, and Tunie’s, and attendees can enjoy tastes from around the Village and sample unique wines and bourbons provided by Westport Whiskey & Wine. After the show, the featured shops and boutiques will remain open until 9pm so you can shop the looks.
Win 4 Tickets to Walton & Britten on March 31!
Enter this giveaway to win tickets to Walton & Britten, performed by the Louisville Orchestra. Violinist Augustin Hadelich plays Benjamin Britten's Violin Concerto, a moving elegy to lost friends and heroes of the Spanish Civil War. And it took 30 years for William Walton to bring the parlor entertainment of Façade to the concert hall. Originally created as accompaniment to poems by Dame Edith Sitwell, Façade is still a sort of crazy scandal — mocking and absurd — but audiences still eat it up!
|Win 2 Tickets to Hats for Hope on April 20!
Enter to win and enjoy a fun-filled cocktail evening featuring a silent auction of beautiful new, designer, and gently used Derby hats, tantalizing gift baskets, and other donated services and merchandise at Hats for Hope, from 6-9pm April 20 at Triple Crown Conference Center. Sip the signature pink drink, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, try on hats, take photos with friends, and view photos of survivors as well as some remembered for their courageous fight. Proceeds support Kosair Charities.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!