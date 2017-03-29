'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Enter today to be one of four winners of two tickets to the Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic presented by Papa John’s, 7pm April 15 at Freedom Hall. Some of the nation’s finest high school basketball talent will take the court in the oldest high school all-star game in the nation — first held in 1973 — known for showcasing players who’ve moved on to stardom at the collegiate and professional levels.
Enter to win 4 VIP tickets and a parking pass to the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade, marching on Broadway beginning at 5pm May 4. The theme for 2017 is “Louisville on the Move.” This family-friendly annual event showcases some of the nation’s finest marching bands and equestrian units, along with inflatable characters and colorful floats.
