'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Enter today and be one of four winners of this giveaway to receive two tickets to the Children’s Tea with the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses, presented by Bigelow Tea. Children are encouraged to dress like a prince or princess for this social event featuring the members of the Derby Festival’s 2017 Royal Court. The tea will be at 1pm April 20 at Crowne Plaza and is coordinated by The Fillies, Inc.
Win 2 Tickets to the Kentucky Derby Festival WineFest!
The Kentucky Derby Festival WineFest event is your chance to learn more about the more than 66 wineries located in Kentucky and nearly 30 in Indiana. Enter today and win 2 tickets to attend WineFest and sample some great wines at a comfortable venue. The tickets are for the Kentucky Proud WineFest on the Belvedere at 5pm on May 3. Tickets include a complimentary wine glass, event pin, and the samplings of some of Kentucky’s and Indiana's finest beverages.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!