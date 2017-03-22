'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!





Win 2 Tickets to the Kentucky Derby Festival WineFest !

The Kentucky Derby Festival WineFest event is your chance to learn more about the more than 66 wineries located in Kentucky and nearly 30 in Indiana. Enter today and win 2 tickets to attend WineFest and sample some great wines at a comfortable venue. The tickets are for the Kentucky Proud WineFest on the Belvedere at 5pm on May 3. Tickets include a complimentary wine glass, event pin, and the samplings of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's finest beverages.