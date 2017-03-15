'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Enter this giveaway for a chance to arrive early and enjoy the best hat selection at the Big Brims & Fancy Trims annual hat sample sale. Two early bird tickets are up for grabs for the hat sale starting at 4:30pm April 6. The winner will also receive a $30 gift card to use in the gift shop toward a Derby hat and 2 general admission tickets to the Kentucky Derby Museum. More than 400 hat samples will be available along with the Kentucky Derby Museum 2017 hat collection. You will also enjoy live music, hors d'oeuvres, raffles, contests, and more.
Win 2 Tickets to the Kentucky Derby Festival WineFest!
The Kentucky Derby Festival WineFest event is your chance to learn more about the more than 66 wineries located in Kentucky and nearly 30 in Indiana. Enter today and win 2 tickets to attend WineFest and sample some great wines at a comfortable venue. The tickets are for the Kentucky Proud WineFest on the Belvedere at 5pm on May 2. Tickets include a complimentary wine glass, event pin, and the samplings of some of Kentucky’s and Indiana's finest beverages.
