'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Pull off the perfect Derby Day ensemble after exploring the latest styles when you enter to win 2 tickets to the Westport Village Derby Fashion show — Couture & Cocktails — March 23, 2017, from 5-7pm at Summer Classics, 1321 Herr Lane, Suite 160, in Louisville.
Complete runway looks will be presented from Apricot Lane, Chartreuse, Clater Jewelers, Collections, Darling State of Mind, Fresh Boutique, Shirts Ties N Links, and Tunie’s, and attendees can enjoy tastes from around the Village and sample unique wines and bourbons provided by Westport Whiskey & Wine. After the show, the featured shops and boutiques will remain open until 9 p.m. so you can shop the looks.
Enter here to win a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment at 150 Chenoweth Lane in Louisville. Sassy Fox offers upscale, designer clothing and accessories for the frugal fashionista. Splurge on some new spring styles!
See Official Rules for details.
