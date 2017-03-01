'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!





Complete runway looks will be presented from Apricot Lane, Chartreuse, Clater Jewelers, Collections, Darling State of Mind, Fresh Boutique, Shirts Ties N Links, and Tunie’s, and attendees can enjoy tastes from around the Village and sample unique wines and bourbons provided by Westport Whiskey & Wine. After the show, the featured shops and boutiques will remain open until 9 p.m. so you can shop the looks.