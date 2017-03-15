Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Why Should You Vote?



And, we have two things to vote for right now.
  1. Don’t you know someone who should be recognized for their achievements? Someone you admire? That is why you should vote for in our Most Admired Woman ballot. There’s only a week left, so vote now here.
  2. This is the fun one — Look at the cute babies and give one of these a vote at Beautiful Baby. The deadline is April 3.
at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...