What To Do This Weekend









Coming Up:

April 8, 2017 • 6:30 PM • Louisville Marriott Downtown Enjoy an evening of dinner, dancing, and live entertainment by The Sensations at The Fillies Derby Ball. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.









A sip of wine or some beautiful music, trendy fashions or outdoor dancing, a demolition derby or a celebration of Kentucky history — these activities are just a sampling of what's in store this weekend! Check below for some great ways to spend your time: