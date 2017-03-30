What To Do This Weekend

- Drink for a cause this evening at Wine Down Louisville with former UofL basketball national champion Luke Hancock and Louisville Card Damion Lee, at LouVino: Louisville - Highlands. Hancock has selected a variety of wines that will be sold at both LouVino locations throughout the month of April, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Dreams with Wings.
- Macy's Presents the Spring Fashion Show tonight at Horseshoe Southern Indiana, featuring a runway of the latest in Derby and spring outfits and accessories by fashion brands and local boutiques. Some of the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Official Products will also be featured, and Official 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise will also be on sale.
- Country legend Loretta Lynn performs Friday at Louisville Palace, and JoJo presents her Mad Love Tour at Headliners Music Hall on Saturday.
- Take the opportunity to see the Louisville Bats vs Cincinnati Reds Exhibition game at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday. A free Adam Duvall bobblehead goes to the first 5,000 fans.
- Waterfront Dancing is back for its 4th year! Meet new people, practice your salsa moves, enjoy the weather, and exercise in a fun way under the Big Four Bridge every Sunday, weather permitting.
- Celebrate the arrival of spring at Chateau Bourbon's (in Prospect, Ky.) Spring Tea Party, which includes a service of three specialty teas accompanied by a variety of homemade savory and sweet finger foods. Children ages 3+ years are welcomed. Seating is limited. Check for availability.
- With Saturday's British-themed Walton + Britten concert at The Kentucky Center, the Louisville Orchestra welcomes the return of violinist Augustin Hadelich. Since his visit last season, Hadelich won a Grammy Award and has toured all over the world.
- Step into a Kentucky Fried evening of fun at Hip History Nights at the Frazier History Museum, with live music, arts, crafts, and culture focused on the Bluegrass State. The Wooks, who were the 2016 Rockygrass Band Contest winners, will perform their mix of mountain music, bluegrass, and rock.
- Get the adrenaline pumping Saturday with some indoor demolition derby action at the 2017 Bluegrass Bash at Freedom Hall.
- Celebrate with the UofL Black Diamond Choir as it performs its 47th Annual Spring Concert. BDC is the only gospel choir on the University of Louisville campus and is one of the oldest college gospel choirs in the state of Kentucky.
|Photo by Danny Alexander
- Stop by the Suspend studio Saturday evening and watch the aerial and cirque skills of its instructors at the Suspend Instructor Variety Show. All ages are welcome.
Coming Up:
April 8, 2017 • 6:30 PM • Louisville Marriott DowntownEnjoy an evening of dinner, dancing, and live entertainment by The Sensations at The Fillies Derby Ball. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.
