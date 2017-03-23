What To Do This Weekend





Photo by Jacob Zimmer

Don't forget the Westport Village Derby Fashion show, happening tonight at Summer Classics. Check out the runway looks, pick your perfect Derby Day ensemble, and enjoy a bourbon tasting and cocktail hour. Today's Woman readers can use the code TODAY for $5 off the ticket price.









Celebrate local fashion designers at the inaugural Louisville Bespoke Spring Fashion Show. Louisville Bespoke helps provide a space for designers, artists, and entrepreneurs to make their wearable products locally. Money raised will go toward sewing machines and equipment.





Get a behind the scenes tour of the hallowed bat vault at the Louisville Slugger Museum. From Ruth to Williams to Aaron, get your hands on the bat models the game’s greatest players created. The 20-30 minute tour is included with your factory tour admission.







Kentucky Shakespeare begins its park tour of Julius Caesar Saturday through May 19, performing at more than 20 venues in Louisville and Southern Indiana. Admission is free.



Girls can meet three of their favorite young reader authors — Gail Nall, Stephanie Faris, and Debbie Dadey — when the Girl's Read Tour stops at Barnes and Noble at the Paddock Shops. The Kentucky school with the most kids attending will win a free school visit from Debbie Dadey, author of the Mermaid Tales and co-author of the Adventures of the Bailey School Kids series.









The 2nd Annual Nulu Bock Fest revives a spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th century to mark the changing of the season when the dark German lager, known as bock, was released across the city after a winter of aging. The day's activities will include seven goat races — a tradition associated with Bock Day — a free kids play area, food vendors, and more.





Kick your Derby season into high gear with Kentucky Derby Festival events — StepFest and the Foundation Academic Challenge. Winning step teams will be featured in the 2017 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.