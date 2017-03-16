What To Do This Weekend











Check out our list of fun things to enjoy this weekend! As an individual, a couple, or as a family, we have you covered:





Tickets: $35 and include 2 drinks, light appetizers, and a coupon card with a total in-store savings and/or gift with purchase greater than the cost of the ticket. Our readers can use the code TODAY for $5 off the ticket price.







$35 and include 2 drinks, light appetizers, and a coupon card with a total in-store savings and/or gift with purchasethan the cost of the ticket. Our readers can use the code TODAY for $5 off the ticket price.

Pull off the perfect Derby Day ensemble after checking out the runway looks. Enjoy tastes from around the Village, including a bourbon tasting and cocktail hour. After the show, the featured shops and boutiques will remain open until 9pm.