What To Do This Weekend

Check out our list of fun things to enjoy this weekend! As an individual, a couple, or as a family, we have you covered:
- Enjoy some laughs with Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Never Forget for the Rest of Your Life with The Steep Canyon Rangers, 8pm Saturday at the Louisville Palace.
- Celebrate baby gorilla Kindi's first birthday at 2pm Saturday at the Louisville Zoo with special enrichment items for Kindi and Kweli. Sing "Happy Birthday," sign a birthday card, and learn more about how you can help gorillas in the wild. Also, starting at 10am, join friends from the Louisville League of Mascots for some zany fun. Characters will rotate throughout the day. Don't forget your camera!
- Free macarons? Yes, please! Celebrate Macaron Day Louisville 2017 this Saturday by tasting delectable French macarons from numerous bakeries while also supporting a local charity. Just mention Macaron Day and you'll receive a complimentary macaron at participating locations, while supplies last. Each bakery will donate a portion of their sales from the day to Gilda's Club Louisville.
- The Little Loomhouse is hosting a lecture on the history of the Hill Sisters (2-4pm Saturday), composers of the “Happy Birthday Song.” A reception with light refreshments and a viewing of the current “A Celebration of Women” show featuring works by women artists will also be featured.
- From Superman to Star Wars, your family can hear music about real heroes and fictional characters at the Louisville Orchestra Family Series presentation of Heroes + Villians (11am Saturday in the Brown Theatre), which also will feature a special performance of “Hosedown: A Firefighter’s Fable” by Morton Gould. Pre-Concert activities for the kids begin in the lobby at 10am.
- Winner of Best Screenplay and Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival and shortlisted for the Best Foreign Film Oscar, The Salesman (Forushande) from director Asghar Farhadi envelopes the viewer, making her emotionally invested in the unfolding narrative. After their apartment becomes uninhabitable, a young married couple in Tehran acting in a production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, are forced to take a new place in a less than desirable neighborhood. Once relocated, a sudden act of violence linked to the previous tenant deeply affects the couple’s relationship, creating tension which tests their expectations of each other. Check it out this weekend at the Speed Art Museum.
- Join the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America on a musical journey through the decades, celebrating our diverse cultural heritage in a program entitled Breaking Barriers Since 1947. The concert band, a diverse, 45-piece ensemble, will perform a repertoire ranging from symphonic band masterworks, to traditional marches, to modern compositions, to pops and jazz at 3pm Saturday at Indiana University Southeast's Ogle Center in New Albany, Indiana. The band also features talented vocal soloists, performing a wide variety of popular, classical, and patriotic selections. Admission is free.
- Find out which yoga class is right for you, for free! Beginning Sunday, the weeklong event, Taste of Yoga, offers Louisville residents free yoga classes, featuring several disciplines appropriate for beginners to advanced students, from toddlers to seniors. Attend as many of the classes as you want! Registration is not required. First come, first served. Participants should dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat, towel, water, or any other desired props and accessories.
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW:
• Westport Village Derby Fashion show • March 23, 5-9pm • Summer Classics
Tickets: $35 and include 2 drinks, light appetizers, and a coupon card with a total in-store savings and/or gift with purchase greater than the cost of the ticket. Our readers can use the code TODAY for $5 off the ticket price.
