Three Shows You Should See This Month

The Manipulator, Yu Ho-Jin. Considered a rising superstar in the world of magic; Yu Ho-Jin was recently named the 2014 “Magician of the Year” by Academy of Magical Arts and was the first Asian to win the Grand Prix at the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques, the “Olympics of Magic.” The Anti-Conjuror, Dan Sperry. Described as Marilyn Manson meets David Copperfield, Dan combines the art of magic with the macabre and is one of the top 10 most Googled people, thanks to a legendary America’s Got Talent appearance. The Trickster, Jeff Hobson is the epitome of glamour and showmanship. Don’t be fooled by his innocent appearance; Jeff has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down. The Escapologist, Andrew Basso. Italy’s star escape artist, Andrew considers Houdini his hero and is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular illusionists. He is the only person in the world to perform Houdini’s famous Water Torture Cell with absolutely no covers. The Inventor, Kevin James, known for innovative illusions, is an inventor, comedian, and collector of the strange and unusual. Kevin is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century. The Weapon Master, Ben Blaque, has established himself as America’s foremost master of the crossbow after appearing four times on America’s Got Talent. He performs incredibly dangerous acts of dexterity using highly powerful crossbows to shoot various objects supported by his assistant. The Deductionist, Colin Cloud, one of the greatest thought readers of all time, is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. Don’t play against him in a game of poker — he’s never lost.

Inject some magic into your life this month by attending this show or one of the others our Arts Insider has picked.Full of magic tricks, death-defying stunts, and acts of wonder, The Illusionists has thrilled audiences of all ages with the talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth.The seven stars, each a master in their own field, are:March 14-19, various timesThe Kentucky Center$32.50-$95The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru), 502.584.7777, 502.566.5111 (V) or 502.566.5140 (TTY) or here . Groups of 10 or more contact 502.569.3060. Recommended for ages 7+In support of its third public television special, Under the Streetlamp returns to the music that has captivated audiences around the country. With tight harmonies and smooth dance moves, Under the Streetlamp performs an electrifying evening of classic hits from Doo-Wop, Motown, and old time Rock ‘n’ Roll, including popular songs from The Drifters, Roy Orbison, Nat King Cole, The Beach Boys, and The Beatles, plus a “show-stopping” salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.Featuring former leading cast members of the Tony® Award-winning Broadway musicalthe production is a concert celebration of classic hits of the American radio songbook from the 1950s-1970s.March 31 @ 8pmBrown Theatre$30/$40/$50502.584.7777 or 800.775-7777, in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru, and 502.566.5111 (V) or 502.566.5140 (TTY). You can also get tickets here The Addams Family features an original story, and one that is every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.The Addams Family is based on the cartoon characters created by Charles Addams, who also inspired the television show that first aired in 1964.thru April 9, various timesDerby Dinner Playhouse$38-$43 (group rates available for 20 or more)812.288.8281 or go here . Recommended for ages 13 and up.