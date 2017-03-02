Three Shows You Should See This Month

Inject some magic into your life this month by attending this show or one of the others our Arts Insider has picked.
The Illusionists — Live from Broadway
PNC Broadway in Louisville
Full of magic tricks, death-defying stunts, and acts of wonder, The Illusionists has thrilled audiences of all ages with the talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth.
The seven stars, each a master in their own field, are:
- The Manipulator, Yu Ho-Jin. Considered a rising superstar in the world of magic; Yu Ho-Jin was recently named the 2014 “Magician of the Year” by Academy of Magical Arts and was the first Asian to win the Grand Prix at the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques, the “Olympics of Magic.”
- The Anti-Conjuror, Dan Sperry. Described as Marilyn Manson meets David Copperfield, Dan combines the art of magic with the macabre and is one of the top 10 most Googled people, thanks to a legendary America’s Got Talent appearance.
- The Trickster, Jeff Hobson is the epitome of glamour and showmanship. Don’t be fooled by his innocent appearance; Jeff has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down.
- The Escapologist, Andrew Basso. Italy’s star escape artist, Andrew considers Houdini his hero and is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular illusionists. He is the only person in the world to perform Houdini’s famous Water Torture Cell with absolutely no covers.
- The Inventor, Kevin James, known for innovative illusions, is an inventor, comedian, and collector of the strange and unusual. Kevin is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century.
- The Weapon Master, Ben Blaque, has established himself as America’s foremost master of the crossbow after appearing four times on America’s Got Talent. He performs incredibly dangerous acts of dexterity using highly powerful crossbows to shoot various objects supported by his assistant.
- The Deductionist, Colin Cloud, one of the greatest thought readers of all time, is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. Don’t play against him in a game of poker — he’s never lost.
WHERE: The Kentucky Center
TICKETS: $32.50-$95
CONTACT: The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru), 502.584.7777, 502.566.5111 (V) or 502.566.5140 (TTY) or here. Groups of 10 or more contact 502.569.3060. Recommended for ages 7+
Under the Streetlamp
Kentucky Center
In support of its third public television special, Under the Streetlamp returns to the music that has captivated audiences around the country. With tight harmonies and smooth dance moves, Under the Streetlamp performs an electrifying evening of classic hits from Doo-Wop, Motown, and old time Rock ‘n’ Roll, including popular songs from The Drifters, Roy Orbison, Nat King Cole, The Beach Boys, and The Beatles, plus a “show-stopping” salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Featuring former leading cast members of the Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys, the production is a concert celebration of classic hits of the American radio songbook from the 1950s-1970s.
WHEN: March 31 @ 8pm
WHERE: Brown Theatre
TICKETS: $30/$40/$50
CONTACT: 502.584.7777 or 800.775-7777, in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru, and 502.566.5111 (V) or 502.566.5140 (TTY). You can also get tickets here.
The Addams Family
Derby Dinner Playhouse
The Addams Family features an original story, and one that is every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.
The Addams Family is based on the cartoon characters created by Charles Addams, who also inspired the television show that first aired in 1964.
WHEN: thru April 9, various times
WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse
TICKETS: $38-$43 (group rates available for 20 or more)
CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or go here. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!