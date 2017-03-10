Lunch Plus One: Wiltshire: Artful Cuisine at the Speed + The Speed Art Museum

The pieces are from the Frederick Weygold exhibit which includes native American artifacts.

Paintings from Frederick Weygold.

Ai Weiwei's Circle of Animals Zodiac Heads.

Left: This is the area that connects the new portion of the museum with the gallery that has a variety of artwork from each location of the original museum. Bottom right: Find an interesting item in their gift shop.

What you can expect from Wiltshire at the Speed is several lunch options finely crafted from fresh ingredients. The menu changes, however, there is always a special of the day available, along with a gluten-free option. Lunch entrees range from $9-$12.The day I visited the cafe, the special was a Veggie Ramen bowl ($11), which was a very popular menu item. This dish was comprised of noodles, sumi grilled tofu, roasted mushrooms, napa cabbage, radish, aonori, and soft egg, with a mushroom-miso broth.The Grain Salad was the gluten-free item and consisted of farro, quinoa, rye berries, lentils, sugar snap peas, sweet peppers, brussel chiffonade, and toasted sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette ($10).In the case located at the entrance of the cafe (and where you place your order), there are a variety of to-go items, like this chicken croissant sandwich ($8), featuring sliced chicken, black pepper bacon, brown butter bourbon apples, sharp cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce sandwiched between a house-made croissant.Small dessert bites, such as the macaroons ($1.75), are the perfect little sweet to end your meal. Everything is made from scratch, in-house. Pop tarts, cookies, and brownies are among the other deliciously sweet options.Wednesday-Saturday: 10am-4pm; Sunday Noon-4 pmAfter you’ve finished lunch, there’s no need to get in your car to head to your next adventure. Just exit the cafe to enjoy viewing the incredible art collection the Speed has to offer.Be sure to check out the new contemporary space, which houses the Native American exhibition Picturing American Indian Cultures: The Art of Kentucky’s Frederick Weygold. This eclectic group of Weygold’s artwork and his collection of Native American artifacts is truly astounding. We get to know this remarkable Kentuckian by reading about his intriguing life and viewing his diverse artwork. The collection in this gallery is only a fraction of what the museum has in its archives. Be sure to check out this beautiful display of Weygold’s history before the exhibit ends March 26.As you made your way to the museum down Third Street, you would have noticed the current exterior exhibition of Ai Weiwei’s impressive sculptures, Circle of Animals Zodiac Heads, depicting the 12 animals of the Chinese astrological calendar. On a nice day, walk around and get a closer view of these impressive pieces, which are on exhibit until October 15.If you have time and are leaning toward viewing works housed in the original section of the museum, there is a gallery connecting both sections, which gives an example of the collections you can view in the original space.Don’t forget the Speed Cinema. Currently on Sundays at 1pm you can watch special screenings for free. Perfect timing after lunch!Wednesday-Saturday: 10am-5pm; Sunday: Noon-5pmFree$12$8Free$8$8$8Admission is free every Sunday until the year 2021 (excluding special exhibitions)A parking garage (for an extra charge) for the Speed Art Museum is located behind the museum.