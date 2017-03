Is Bathing Stressing Out Your Parent?

Find out why the person refuses to bathe. Is it fear of water? Fear of falling? Too cold? Don’t ask “Do you want to…” Instead, get their help doing something in the bathroom, engage them in positive conversation, and subtly move into “let’s clean up while we’re here.” Avoid words that trigger negative responses such as bath. Clean up may be a better phrase. If they refuse, try again later using a different approach or have a different person take on the task. Use an outside resource if you can. Let someone else take over with bathing so you can retain your caregiving/family relationship without that battle.

Sheila Carter, owner of Heartsong Memory Care , shares her top five secrets to success when it comes to bath time refusals.Find more caregiving tips in our spring issue ofand nominate an organization or business for this award.