Sunday, February 19, 2017

You’re Planning to Hire a Caregiver...Now What?



If you’ve gotten to the point where you’re considering hiring a caregiver or a cleaning service to assist an older loved one, Becky Beanblossom, president of Home Instead Senior Care, offers some questions you need to ask yourself:

  • What type of work needs to be done and how often?
  • Is the person or company you’re looking to hire able to do the necessary tasks?
  • Does the hiring process include background checks and drug screens?
  • Have you been given referrals by friends or colleagues?
  • Does the individual or company offer references?
  • Do you need to upgrade your homeowners or renters insurance to handle any liabilities if the caregiver is injured at your home?
  • What types of protections are available if a disreputable person steals or breaks something?
