You’re Planning to Hire a Caregiver...Now What?

If you’ve gotten to the point where you’re considering hiring a caregiver or a cleaning service to assist an older loved one, Becky Beanblossom, president of Home Instead Senior Care, offers some questions you need to ask yourself:
- What type of work needs to be done and how often?
- Is the person or company you’re looking to hire able to do the necessary tasks?
- Does the hiring process include background checks and drug screens?
- Have you been given referrals by friends or colleagues?
- Does the individual or company offer references?
- Do you need to upgrade your homeowners or renters insurance to handle any liabilities if the caregiver is injured at your home?
- What types of protections are available if a disreputable person steals or breaks something?
