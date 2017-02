You’re Planning to Hire a Caregiver...Now What?

What type of work needs to be done and how often?

Is the person or company you’re looking to hire able to do the necessary tasks?

Does the hiring process include background checks and drug screens?

Have you been given referrals by friends or colleagues?

Does the individual or company offer references?

Do you need to upgrade your homeowners or renters insurance to handle any liabilities if the caregiver is injured at your home?

What types of protections are available if a disreputable person steals or breaks something?

If you’ve gotten to the point where you’re considering hiring a caregiver or a cleaning service to assist an older loved one, Becky Beanblossom, president of Home Instead Senior Care , offers some questions you need to ask yourself: