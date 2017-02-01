Win on Wednesdays with Today's Woman!

Enter now for a chance to take your family to see animal antics and many more entertaining and death defying feats at the Kosair Shrine Circus.
Win 2 Tickets to see Time for Three on March 25!
Enter this giveaway to be a part of the new generation of classically trained musicians, the trio "Time for Three" (Tf3) mixes all kinds of music -- 90s hip-hop, grunge, bluegrass -- with pop and classic standards for a high-energy concert filled with life and passion at the Louisville Orchestra.
Give someone the gift of swim by entering to win this giveaway. Bear Paddle – Louisville is located off of the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway and Taylorsville Road. The first 500 students to register will receive $10 swim lessons with a two-month commitment and a free swim bag!
