What We Love About Gretchen Bell’s Skin

By Miranda Popp
You’ve seen her around town, maybe it was at a coffee shop (probably Please & Thank You) or at an event. Gretchen Bell is not a woman you’d overlook. With her picture perfect face and porcelain smooth skin, we knew we wanted to get tips on how we could get her look.
Her Style: “At this age, it’s less about the makeup and more about skincare.” This freelance photographer and busy mom of two boys, ages 3 and 5, knows what she’s talking about. With a quick, yet effective, daily skincare routine, she achieves a dewy, natural look.
Gretchen uses only cruelty-free products in her daily skincare routine. Each morning, she cleanses her face with Josie Maran Argan Cleansing Oil and Milk treatment followed by a spritz of Thayers Alcohol-Free Toner Rose Petal from Whole Foods before applying makeup. She applies a spritz of rose water toner on her hair, as well.
To create a natural palette that can be combined with any eye, cheek, and lip color look one prefers, she uses Too Faced primer all over the face and a powder only under her eyes and on her cheeks.
*Best Tips: Gretchen uses coconut oil to remove makeup, witch hazel astringent each night, and a clay mask (under $5) three times a week.
What type of skincare routine do you use? Have you found a product that makes your skin look flawless?
