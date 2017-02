What We Love About Gretchen Bell’s Skin

You’ve seen her around town, maybe it was at a coffee shop (probably Please & Thank You ) or at an event. Gretchen Bell is not a woman you’d overlook. With her picture perfect face and porcelain smooth skin, we knew we wanted to get tips on how we could get her look.“At this age, it’s less about the makeup and more about skincare.” This freelance photographer and busy mom of two boys, ages 3 and 5, knows what she’s talking about. With a quick, yet effective, daily skincare routine, she achieves a dewy, natural look.Gretchen uses only cruelty-free products in her daily skincare routine. Each morning, she cleanses her face with Josie Maran Argan Cleansing Oil and Milk treatment followed by a spritz of Thayers Alcohol-Free Toner Rose Petal from Whole Foods before applying makeup. She applies a spritz of rose water toner on her hair, as well.To create a natural palette that can be combined with any eye, cheek, and lip color look one prefers, she uses Too Faced primer all over the face and a powder only under her eyes and on her cheeks.Gretchen uses coconut oil to remove makeup, witch hazel astringent each night, and a clay mask (under $5) three times a week.