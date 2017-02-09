By Paige Rhodes
Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like chocolate covered strawberries. But, these Triple Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookies are a great homemade alternative to give to a loved one. If you’ve never used freeze-dried fruit in baked goods, this is the perfect opportunity to try it. They add intense flavor and color without adding any extra moisture, which is key when baking. While these are perfect for a Valentine’s Day treat, you can easily make them all year long!
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1.2 ounce bag of freeze dried strawberries
1 tsp baking soda
1 ½ tsp cornstarch
½ tsp salt
¾ cup butter, melted
¾ cup light brown sugar, loosely packed
½ cup granulated sugar
1 large egg + 1 egg yolk, at room temperature
2 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
½ cup white chocolate chips
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted
Instructions
Empty the contents of the bag of freeze dried strawberries into a blender, food processor, or coffee grinder. Pulse until you get very fine strawberry crumbs, similar to the texture of flour. You should have about ¼ cup of crumbs.
Toss together the flour, strawberry crumbs, baking soda, cornstarch, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a medium size bowl, whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, and white sugar together until no brown sugar lumps remain. Whisk in the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together with a large spoon or rubber spatula. The dough will be thick.
Fold in the white and chocolate chips until evenly dispersed. Cover the dough and chill in the refrigerator for two hours, or up to three days.
Take the dough out of the refrigerator and allow to slightly soften at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 325°F and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
Roll the dough into balls, about three tablespoons of dough each. The dough will be crumbly; just press together in a firm ball.
Place eight balls of dough onto each cookie sheet. Press a few more white/chocolate chips on top of the dough balls.
Bake the cookies for 11-12 minutes but no longer, as they will continue to bake on the cookie sheet.
Allow to cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.
Drizzle the tops with melted bittersweet chocolate, if desired. Find more recipes from Paige here.
