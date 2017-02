Three Shows You Should See This Month

WHEN:

“Colorful entertainment, wrapped up in an attractive production.”

— Houston Chronicle

“One of America’s finest playwrights, Edward Albee offers a play so good it can only exist on the stage. A perfect illustration of why theater is an indispensable art.”

—New York Times





“An extraordinarily brilliant play. Three Tall Women is the best, most forceful play [Albee] has given us. To be truthful about death is admirable, but to be elegant at the same time is almost Mozartian.”

—New York Post

Our arts insider, gives you a sneak peek at a few performances worth attending this month.Kentucky OperaGilbert & Sullivan take on the Victorian-era British Establishment in(ora pointed satire in two acts that employs comedy and absurdity to tackle the themes of death, cruelty, and the failings of the British government. Thinly disguised by its setting in Japan, audiences will immediately recognize the pompous officials, prudish etiquette rules and other absurdities.Since its 1885 premierehas gone on to become one of the longest running and most popular works of musical theatre in Europe and America. A cultural masterpiece that introduced the phrase “let the punishment fit the crime” and the insult “pooh-bah” for a pompous person into the vernacular, it features the songs(also known asandThe role of Yum-Yum is played by former Kentucky Opera Studio Artist, Jasmine Habersham. Last mounted by Kentucky Opera during its 1996/97 season.February 10, 8pm and Sunday, February 12, 2pmBrown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway$34/$69/$80/$98502.584.7777 or 800.775-7777, in person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru, and 502.566.5111 (V) or 502.566.5140 (TTY). You can also get tickets here Disney’sPNC Broadway in LouisvilleIn a magical kingdom fathoms below, we meet Ariel, the little mermaid who is tired of flippingher fins and longs to be part of the fascinating world on dry land. Joining her are Sebastian,Ariel’s crabby sidekick; Ursula, the evil sea witch; Triton, King of the Sea and the handsome andhuman Prince Eric. This production is based on the 1989 Disney film and the 1837 fairy tale penned by Hans Christian Andersen. It also features all of the film’s favorite songs, likeandas well as new songs written by Oscar-winningDisney composer Alan Menken, the mastermind behind productions such asandFebruary 14-19, various timesThe Kentucky Center$32.50/$54/$69/$80/$98The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru), 502.584.7777, or here . Groups of 10 or more contact 502.569.3060. Recommended for ages 4+Bunbury TheatreEdward Albee’swas written shortly after the death of Albee’s adopted mother in 1989, and it remains his most personal play. Wickedly funny, and told with uncompromising truth, the play takes a long, hard look at the arc of one human life from the perspectives of three different generations — one woman in youth, one woman in middle age, and one woman lying on her deathbed. As the elder woman reflects on her life — including the estrangement of her son, widely interpreted to represent Albee himself — she develops clarity of mind that transcends her debilitated body.Winner of the 1994 Pulitzer Prize.February 17-March 5, various timesHenry Clay Building, Third and Chestnut St.$10-$22505.585.5306 or here