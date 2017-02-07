Three Nonprofits Featured at Today’s Woman’s 25th Birthday

First, let me remind you to register to attend Today’s Woman’s 25th birthday on February 13. It’s Galentine’s Day, so bring a friend and celebrate. Celebrate all the women and their contributions to this community!
As well as the individual women, we are celebrating three nonprofit organizations that Today’s Woman has been involved with over the years. We had our readers vote for three that will be featured at our event. At the event they will get a chance to be featured more throughout the year.
Congrats to the three nonprofits winners you can support on February 13.
- Home of the Innocents: helping Louisville’s most at-risk and vulnerable citizens.
- The Lung Association: improving lung health and preventing lung disease.
- The Morton Center: recovery from substance abuse.
