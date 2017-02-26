Four Books on the Top of Susan Vogt's List

Susan Vogt, 55, is a self-described tomboy and vagabond. She’d rather spend her time traveling and playing tennis, but when family called 13 years ago, this independent athlete learned to put down roots and carry on the family business.
“My husband and I met in Texas, then moved around to New York City, Chicago, then back to Texas where I taught early education for 10 years. Then one day my dad called and said, ‘I’m 62 years old and it’s time to come home and run this business. You don’t want to be the one to close a 92-year-old business, do you?’ He told my husband it was time to bring his daughter home. Now, my husband runs the upstairs [as a CPA] and I run the downstairs,” Susan explains about how she began her career as a buyer and owner of Rodes.
Rodes, which opened in Louisville in 1914, is a local, family-owned clothing store that carries on the tradition of quality and service that you simply don’t see in today’s chain department stores. “The product we bring to Louisville is customer service,” Susan says. Rodes offers personal stylists, made-to-measure fashion, and custom tailoring for a personalized shopping experience. The company also supports several charities in Louisville, such as Gilda’s Club, and raised more than $1 million for Norton Cancer Institute’s Breast Health Program through its Derby Divas events.
Susan’s vagabond spirit has formed roots in Louisville over the last 13 years — the longest she’s lived in any zip code her entire life. But, she still gets to spread her wings about 40 nights each year at market in New York City, buying for the clothing store. “I see about 100 vendors over the course of a week and choose what I think Louisville is going to like.”
Despite being a tomboy, she was groomed for a life in the clothing industry. Her mother was an interior designer and taught her how to put things together and how to tell a story with textures and shades. Growing up, her father worked for Sears, and she spent some time working for Macy’s in New York in her twenties. “Macy’s ran me ragged, so I went into teaching. I’m glad to be running this business much later in life...It’s fun getting to know the community, to serve the community, and to play dress-up.”
So, between running a century-old independent clothing store, exercising daily, and loving on her dog, what is Susan reading, watching, and listening to?
Reading
Susan is a lover of historical fiction and gleans more pleasure from a novel than a newspaper, which does nothing more than drive her crazy. Her top novel suggestions are:
- The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty: A successful woman discovers a secret letter her husband intends to give her upon his death — although he is still very much alive. The secret upends her life as well as many other women connected to this deceit.
- The Vacationers by Emma Straub: Susan’s all-time favorite book about the perfect family vacation gone wrong as the family begins to unravel in paradise.
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows: Written in letters, this historical fiction novel Susan cherishes tells the story of a writer from London who falls upon a secret society in France in the aftermath of WWII.
- All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr: The story of a blind French girl and a German boy whose paths collide in occupied France during WWII.
A few of Susan’s favorite movies are:
- Moonstruck
- Chocolat
- A Good Year
- House of Cards
- The Affair
- Parks and Recreation
Susan is a live-music fan who has seen everyone from Bon Jovi to Pink to Mumford and Sons.
