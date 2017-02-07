Before Whitney Adkins Goes to the Theatre

Whitney Adkins, 32, is the director of marketing for StageOne Family Theatre on Main Street. To ensure her motor runs efficiently throughout the day, Whitney enjoys a warm, decadent Caramella latte from Heine Brothers before she heads into work. “I usually grab one from the Main Street location,” she says.
At StageOne, Whitney oversees all digital, print, and social media marketing and advertising, as well as public relations.
When she’s not promoting an upcoming theatrical performance at StageOne, she’s undoubtedly trying out a new Louisville restaurant, or hiking in Cherokee Park with her husband, Ryan. The couple live in the Highlands with two cats and a dog.
|Photos by Sunni Wigginton
Latest purchase she’s praising:
If you’re a busy and active go-getter like Whitney, you’ve probably heard of the latest journaling trend – bullet journaling (or #bujo, as social media would tag it). It’s a journaling/list-making method that uses bullet points, basically taking quick notes and then marking those notes with simple symbols to easily categorize and track them.
“I’ve gone all in on the bullet journaling trend,” she says. On her person at all times is her Moleskine journal and colored Stabilo pens.
Fashion she’s wearing:
Whitney also praises a couple of well-known Louisville shops for keeping her attire fashionable and work-appropriate. “I’m a big fan of General Eccentric on Bardstown Road, where I find a lot of pieces you don’t see everywhere,” she says. Her go-to outfit is a pair of black leggings paired with a loose, flowy top, and her cozy L.L. Bean boots. Revelry Boutique Gallery, located in NuLu, is where you’ll find her shopping for all of her cute statement jewelry pieces, which add the cherry on top of her fashion sense.
Beauty product she uses:
To keep her skin as on-point as her fashion and career endeavors, Whitney uses Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water every day. “I love how clean it leaves my face feeling, and it doesn’t dry out or irritate my sensitive skin,” she says.
